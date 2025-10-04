Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Reversion To The Moral Mean
On Error, Atonement, and the "Right Road."
Oct 4
•
David Roberts
69
56
September 2025
An Exalted Form Of Doomscrolling
About righteous anger the old Biblical prophets were never bested.
Sep 27
•
David Roberts
73
66
Charlie Kirk, Collective Blame, And The Crucible
“…all the old political and moral reality had melted like a Dali watch.”
Sep 20
•
David Roberts
97
130
My Friend's Dating Profile
I have a friend named Lily whose dating profile reads as follows.
Sep 13
•
David Roberts
81
56
My Mother The Absurdist
In 2018, when she was 80 years old, my mother Jill Roberts became a devotee of Albert Camus and his philosophy of Absurdism––the idea that life has no…
Sep 6
•
David Roberts
121
97
August 2025
Our Second Gilded Age Goes Supernova
And it is a mistake to forget about Occupy Wall Street
Aug 30
•
David Roberts
87
77
Every Real Couple Fights About Money And We're No Exception
A fight reveals a fault line in my marriage
Aug 23
•
David Roberts
114
71
Against “Eat the Rich”
Watch now | Short clips and the full recording from David Roberts and Elle Griffin's live video.
Aug 16
•
David Roberts
and
Elle Griffin
29
62
1:18:59
Gen Z Is Fine But Jonathan Haidt Is Not
The Republic of Letters recently ran two articles “debating” the following question: “Is Gen Z The Worst Gen Ever Or Just Tolerably Bad?”
Aug 9
•
David Roberts
66
73
Are We Socializing Less Or Socializing Differently
Early one morning this week, my daughter Lauren “FaceTimed” with me.
Aug 2
•
David Roberts
85
53
July 2025
Primo Levi, Jeffrey Epstein, And “One-Eyed Men”
One-eyed men in this context are those who look the other way when a horrific crime is taking place.
Jul 26
•
David Roberts
72
60
Rescued By My Father When I Was Sixteen
A summer night in 1978 on the Jersey Shore. This vignette about my father as a quiet hero was top of mind because in the past few weeks my father turned…
Jul 19
•
David Roberts
77
49
© 2025 David Roberts
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts