Sparks from Culture by David Roberts

Sparks from Culture by David Roberts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joan Howe's avatar
Joan Howe
Aug 30

You say "Mayor Bloomberg dismantled the encampment" as though he sent in a bunch of guys in hard hats to take down physical infrastructure, when what he really did was send in cops to make mass arrests.

I think the real result of the Occupy movement is the way the public discourse has been manipulated to focus on seemingly every axis of inequality other than monetary. The Democrats are all about battling sexism, racism, and discrimination against sexual minorities to the point where it's almost like they don't know about working class people falling into poverty. The Republicans are divided: the position of the old school GOP is that if you're struggling financially, it's your own fault, while the MAGA populists blame immigrants.

This is obviously only going to work as a stopgap measure. In the long run, as impoverishment spreads, people will figure out where the blame belongs. But I don't think these guys are thinking that far ahead. Saul Alinsky once said "I could talk a businessman on Friday into backing a revolution on Saturday that would get him double his money back on Sunday even though he would be certain to be executed on Monday."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies by David Roberts and others
Isabel Cowles Murphy's avatar
Isabel Cowles Murphy
Aug 30

That wedding really did feel like some kind of middle finger. Great post!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
75 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Roberts
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture