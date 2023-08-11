David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

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Joy Park-Thomas's avatar
Joy Park-Thomas
Aug 12, 2023

Hi David! Just my personal reaction as a reader/TV producer who gets lots of "read what's going on" email. I loved your previous title, "Let Me Challenge Your Thinking." It both invited interaction and evoked an open-mindedness right in the title that warns me that the content may make me uncomfortable AND also might make be a better person. It created a "safe space" for uncomfortable discussion (which I think is immensely important in this age of disrespectful disagreement), and the challenge is what made it unique and interesting. "Sparks from Culture" doesn't do either of those things. It has a generic, non-specificity that doesn't promise a unique or challenging point of view, nor does it invite readers to respond. I have no doubt that your pieces under your expanded and rebranded title will be great reads---you are a wonderful writer! However, I may not click through since there won't be a way to know which of those pieces will have that bold and friendly challenge to question my own assumptions of righteousness that help "keep me honest" on my journey toward being a better human being. I very much look forward to the ones that do.

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James Satloff's avatar
James Satloff
Aug 11, 2023

David,

I'd be pleased to read about your progress in learning and playing bridge. It may cost you subscribers, however.

Your Cousin-in-Law (if there is such a thing),

Jim

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