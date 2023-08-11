Weekly personal essays on wealth, status, and family from someone with generational wealth, writing with transparency.

Why Subscribe

My son Michael, 32 and the youngest of our three children, tells his friends that subscribing to my Substack is like “getting inside the mind of my dad for a bit each week.”

Both an endorsement and a warning.

I write to challenge my thinking and therefore my readers’ thinking about the topics of wealth and status, family and culture. I give my readers an honest view into what it’s like to live inside the Manhattan bubble.

If you choose to pay, I donate all subscription revenues to The Robin Hood Foundation, a leading poverty-fighting organization.

About Me

I had a nearly forty-year career in finance, mainly in investment management. I left finance a few years ago to pursue writing as well as to engage actively in grass-roots, high-impact philanthropy focused on fighting poverty.

I’m 64 years old and have a large, NYC based family, which means it’s hard to see ourselves ever leaving NYC. My wife Deborah also grew up in NYC. We have been married for 40 years and I write about her often. My readers have come to know her well.

Our daughter and our two sons are in their thirties. The two eldest are married so we actually have five children including our son-in-law and daughter-in-law. We have three very young grandchildren.

My email: robertsdavidn@gmail.com

Where to start:

On Wealth and Status

Epstein’s Inner Ring

Blinded By The Light

Beauty, Class, Wealth

On Family and Culture

My Two Cents About My Inheritance

Every Real Couple Fights About Money And We’re No Exception

The Manhattan Nursery School Gods

Like every dog owner, we have the cutest and best dog in the world, our Shih-Tzu Sophie, picture below between my wife Debbie and me.