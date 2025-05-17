David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
chandra's avatar
chandra
May 17, 2025

I think we should all just free ourselves and be ugly. Great piece!

Reply
Share
12 replies
Wendy McCulloch's avatar
Wendy McCulloch
May 17, 2025

The notion of the ever changing bar for attainable beauty for the masses - can be taught at an early age - "The Sneetches" by Dr Seuss.

A metaphorical tale about greed, vanity and class discrimination.

It describes how a businessman Sylvester McMonkey McBean creates a machine that put stars upon the bellies of the masses (plain Sneetches - dinosaur like creatures) and another to take the stars off the bellies of the already star augmented Sneetch (the higher classes) once the lower classes attain stardom.

He profits either way ( "star upon thars" or not) everyone is unsatisfied and he walks away happy and wealthy.

Great lesson for 7 year olds !!!! ;))

Reply
Share
2 replies by David Roberts and others
132 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Roberts · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture