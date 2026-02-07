David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

David Roberts
2d

My daughter Lauren's comment

Recently, during a hair salon visit, the man cutting my hair told me, in reference to my hair color changing, that pregnancy can affect your hormones, which can affect your appearance. I was outraged. Who was this man? What gave him any right to explain or teach me something about my own body? He didn’t know anything!

I would have said something biting in response, but he was holding my hair in one hand and scissors in the other.

I had a similar, but more serious reaction to a draft of my dad’s weekly post. My father is just, he is kind, and he is the reason I knew what kind of man I deserved to marry. But I was angry reading his words. I felt like he was being wishy-washy and sympathetic; like he was trying to give an explanation or a justification when there is none.

How can there be anything but condemnation for the men in the Epstein Files? There isn’t room for explanation. Even if there are degrees of guilt and involvement, I don’t really care. When I think about the women, the children, and the situations they were put in, nuance becomes irrelevant.

Hypothetical situations and hindsight also become irrelevant.

I know what it’s like to be leered at, to be touched inappropriately because I am a woman in a crowded bar. I know what it’s like to feel a little unsafe because I am alone with a man and I’m unsure what to do.

I don’t expect my dad to write from this sort of lens because that would be weird and inauthentic, not to mention pandering and performative. I do, however, expect my dad to “take himself out of himself” and understand that his lens may be triggering for others.

Deborah Roberts
2d

I am so proud of my daughter Lauren and her comment. It says what I would say if I could write as well as she does. I am on team Lauren!!

