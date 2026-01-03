David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

14h

Yeah, I relate. My grandfather was Milt E. Mohr (Google him), CEO of Quotron and many other companies over the decades between the 1950s-80s. He handed wealth down to my dad who handed it down to me. I've been lucky on that front but I never got one big lump sum. More like help over the years without expecting repayment. It's definitely a privilege. I was a really bad alcoholic and bad spender throughout my twenties but got sober before 30 and grew up/matured. I can see how it could potentially be harmful to gift money to your kids. And I see the potential benefits. Complex. Pros n cons. I will say that growing up with a lot of blue collar friends I was always the odd kid out, the 'rich kid.' And in my twenties people often dismissed my trauma because I 'had money.' And if you 'have money' you can't really have serious problems.

13h

David, thanks for linking Lindsey’s counter-essay. I was especially struck by the linguistic implications of how we talk about money, for example “sharing” versus “giving.” Those terms carry collective versus individual connotations that can meaningfully shape how children understand family resources and, later, their broader ideologies around money.

This framing can have positive effects not only in families with wealth but also in those without it. In many immigrant households, for example, one sibling might work and then share resources according to need with other family members. This is not to romanticize those systems, which can come with their own forms of obligation or emotional complexity, but the expectations and logics around money are at least visible rather than obscured. By contrast, when parents use money primarily as leverage, as a dangling carrot to reward “good” behavior or punish “bad,” they do not meaningfully teach a work ethic or the value of a dollar. They teach children to orient themselves toward money as the ultimate arbiter of worth—to value the dollar above all else.

I also think it is worth examining a recurring pattern that often appears in wealthy and market-oriented family cultures, though it is by no means exclusive to them. In these environments, children can come to feel entitled to their parents’ wealth, as if the arbitrary luck of birth were a fair measure of who “deserves” what, an inherently unstable and morally loaded concept. Despite not earning the money themselves, they are often quick to frame their parents’ success as evidence that such outcomes are broadly replicable in North America, a narrative that conveniently minimizes their own good fortune. This logic leaves little room for the reality that many people work hard and still do not make money, or for the central role luck plays in shaping economic outcomes.

Acknowledging the arbitrariness of wealth does not guarantee generosity or humility, but it tends to make those qualities more possible. It can also give children real agency. Transparency about the presence or absence of family wealth, at the appropriate time, is not the same as granting unrestricted access to it. Rather, it allows children to evaluate risk, ambition, and failure more honestly, and to make decisions about their lives without relying on falsified modes of motivation. For example, a child who knows that some family wealth will eventually be shared with them may feel more able to pursue the arts, while someone who believes scarcity is absolute may choose a more predictably lucrative path instead. That tradeoff is reasonable when scarcity is real. The problem arises when families manufacture scarcity out of fear of spoiling their children, only to produce adults who later realize they could have pursued their passions more fiercely without financial ruin.

I also appreciate your honesty about the parental urge to protect one’s children being stronger than any remorse over contributing to an unjust or unstable social order. That impulse is deeply human. Many parents share this exact urge but, through sheer luck of the draw, cannot afford the same protections. No one chooses the family they are born into. Taking this seriously pushes the conversation beyond individual parenting choices and toward the systems we collectively tolerate.

Always appreciate your thoughtfulness, candor, and contributions to these conversations!

