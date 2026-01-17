David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LRB's avatar
LRB
2dEdited

some people “fly” too close to the sun

Reply
Share
1 reply
Dr. Amber Hull's avatar
Dr. Amber Hull
2d

One of the greatest gifts I gave to myself in 2025 was shutting down all Social Media except Substack. It simply wasn’t bringing me joy and I found it to be a colossal waste of time. I give Substack a pass because reading and engaging here challenges my worldview.

I think the compulsion to seek validation online is evidence of something lacking internally in the poster. Lack of self acceptance reflected through seeking acceptance from others. It’s interesting how one can have hundreds of thousands of “followers” and still be lonely and depressed.

Reply
Share
1 reply by David Roberts
97 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Roberts · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture