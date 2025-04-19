David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

Librarian of Celaeno
Apr 19, 2025

I don’t actually know any rich people personally. It has never occurred to me to generalize them, given that no other social class has any kind of uniform character. I have two people I know are rich who subscribe to me. One is on the liberal left, the other is quite rightist. I get along with both just fine.

As an experiment, I invite any rich person or group of rich people to give me several million dollars to see if it turns me evil. If it does, I’ll give it back. That’s how science works.

ABBY
Apr 19, 2025

My opinion of the wealthy… I’m not necessarily sure this piece changes it, though I always appreciate your point of view and your writing. Thank you.

I’ve spent the past nearly 30 years living in the UK and France, returning home to the US to be close to family (on the dawn of this presidency that most Europeans -counting myself as One- thought impossible to occur). As I re-enter The American Way, and Capitalism in the raw, I find myself not angry at ‘the wealthy’, but at the systems that allow this to happen at the neglect of the poor and middle classes. What I observe as ‘Conservatism’ and oft the preferred stance of those holding enough wealth, is an innate belief that ‘everyone’ can, so they should. Can = achieve gainful employment that pays their household bills AND healthcare AND savings, education, healthcare. The numbers don’t add up. The thinking is maligned.

In fact, not ‘everyone’ can. Many are born into situations that are virtually inescapable, devoid of the real foundational help needed for seismic change to cut the cords of generational trauma or belief systems. Many are born without the intellect or with seen or unseen ‘handicaps’ and hurdles that make daily life a difficult task. They just are. Adding insult to injury, when a government is meant to govern and -in my opinion- look after the people (ALL the people), and it doesn’t… and the people are told that ‘the wealthy effect’ will trickle down… it doesn’t. It never has. Or, the trickle is akin to the ‘wealthy’ choosing the industries, people or causes that they relate to. In my experience, the happiest cultures are those where social democracy is the norm. Where everyone matters and everyone pays into the pot… to support those that otherwise cannot. So, until wealthy is untied from conservatism, I feel this spotlight that is being shown on ‘the wealthy’ is more due to the tone-deaf nature of conservatism more than anything else.

