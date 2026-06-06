David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

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Midlife Musings's avatar
Midlife Musings
6d

I read the book a few weeks ago and my first reaction was how brave Belle was/is to share such a painful experience. I’m sure it was therapeutic to write about it - and she got a lot of flak from other “rich people” who thought that airing her dirty laundry was in poor taste, caused harm to her children, etc. It does take courage/guts to open yourself up like that. I agree that once you have money, there is a fear of losing it. And inherited money, even more so. As you said it is a gift - usually from the generation who worked very hard to make that money. The actual dollar amount of her trust is a moot point (to me) - the way her husband abandoned her and their kids was the most egregious part of the story. How do people turn on a dime like that? He did harm to the kids, not her (by telling the story). Anyway, great essay as usual - and I’m glad you called Kat out.

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Erin Henderson's avatar
Erin Henderson
6d

This is so interesting to me, David, and very well written.

It’s amazing to me how us, “normal people” have vilified any one of wealth, inherited or, ahem, the new money set. (Note: I desperately aspire to be the latter; there’s no former.)

As someone on the other side, I think it simply boils down to jealousy. We modern day humans are not that dissimilar from our ancestors cheering the beheading of the elite in the town square… or the crabs that kill the single one for trying to escape the bucket.

I’m so fascinated by this rich vs poor mentality that nearly borders on violent, a year ago I started a quarterly seminar called, “Wine, Women & Wealth.” It’s exactly what it sounds like: I invite financial experts to offer tips and insights to women looking to empower themselves and their financial futures. It’s been a tremendous success, because, as I say only slightly tongue-in-cheek, being poor is boring. Anyway, I loved Belle Burden’s book, and wealthy or poor, or somewhere in the middle, the unravelling of a life is terrifying and no one deserves the pain of navigating betrayal. I highlighted many passages and plan to use it during the next WW&W event. Love her or loathe her, at the very least she has started an important conversation about women and financial control. I’m just sorry the townsfolk with the pitchforks and torches can’t see that.

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