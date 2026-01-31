David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

Allison Tait
I'm so glad you wrote about this book! I've been talking about it with everyone.

I was sitting in deep judgment of Belle while reading because she did not see the red flags in the way he interacted with her over money, and also the way she handled their financial affairs. The prenup almost did me in! I was like, Belle, you went to Harvard Law and worked at Davis Polk!! You know better. And then she paid no attention to their finances. And then she emptied her trusts to buy homes that she put in both their names. What? It's like a family law hypo on how not to handle your money.

So even though I was "on her side" while reading it, I thought she had been an idiot. Until she started going to dinners with friends of his in attendance, all his male finance and hedge fund buddies and colleagues. They just laughed and talked about how he was playing hard ball. Then it all changed for me.

She may have gone into it with eyes wide shut and stupidly signed one of the dumbest prenups ever. But she did it coming from a place of wanting to trust and love. His behavior, on the other hand (at least in the divorce proceeding), came from a place of something different. Competition, indifference, legal outmaneuvering. And that's when I really came over to her side, just like that!

Julie Gabrielli
My first thought reading this was for the kids. How their father could just reject them -- or so it seems from the summary. That's cold. As an examination of the inner critic / bully, this is fascinating. My bully (abuser) is most likely an exaggerated version of my critical-but-loving mother. That exercise where you imagine saying even a watered-down version of your inner voice to literally anyone outside yourself - friend or enemy - is illuminating. I love the exercise of writing it down. Reminds me of The Work by Byron Katie. That saved me.

