David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

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Shannon Ashley's avatar
Shannon Ashley
19h

It's interesting... I have never really thought in terms of over or under parenting. Instead, I've always been fixated upon breaking cycles of trauma and abuse, and not doing the same harm. My child is 12, and I haven't been able to avoid everything I went through—I'm a disabled single mother with health problems and hoped to avoid poverty. But... I have been able to remember this whole time that I'm not just raising my daughter, I'm nurturing our future relationship when she's grown up. I began with attachment parenting but today, I suppose I fall somewhere in the middle. I do allow her to make age appropriate mistakes without intervention, and I focus more on natural consequences versus creating punishments for her—I think that's important.

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Untrickled by Michelle Teheux's avatar
Untrickled by Michelle Teheux
19h

I saw parenting as evolving. I went 100 percent at birth. I devoted myself to my children and was extremely nurturing and protective. But my goal was to adjust constantly so that by the time they left the nest, they’d be independent.

I chose this approach because my parents were very controlling and then when I escaped, I went too far in claiming my freedom (and was inexperienced in life so made some non-prudent decisions.)

I wanted my kids to become independent gradually.

They watched so little TV growing up that my daughter’s partner “complains” that she seldom gets his clever pop culture references from the past.

But I unprotected them as they got older. After watching “Boyhood” with me as a young adult, my son said he had had the least rules of any kid he knew “except for the ones whose parents didn’t give a crap about them.” I trusted my kids to make good decisions as teens.

I think my approach worked. We escaped the teen drama and rebellion and both my kids — in their 30s — are living very good lives now.

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