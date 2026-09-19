David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

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Helen's avatar
Helen
4h

LOVE this post. Especially this: No success or victory is too small to be insignificant. Each interaction with a customer, a vendor, or a fellow employee is an opportunity for a “win.” It is these small wins that are the surest path to overall winning.

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1 reply by David Roberts
Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
4h

David, I admit to frustration. This post is centered on the idea of a personal myth, and you tell us that your personal myth has solidified, but you never state it or formulate it.

I can only guess that it would be painful to put it down nakedly in so many words.

My preference would be for you to not discuss your personal myth unless you are willing to share it explicitly and plainly with us.

Since we live approximately 1800 miles apart and we are not personally acquainted, I can only express a very long-distance view, but your narrative arc appears to resemble that of Andrew Carnegie, who spent his first period of life building up resources and his last season of life wisely sharing them.

Would you care to build on that impression?

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