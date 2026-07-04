David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

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LRB's avatar
LRB
13h

This could also be connected to your hindsight piece! How are you supposed to know what you deserve and then earn or earn and then deserve until after the fact?

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Isabel Cowles Murphy's avatar
Isabel Cowles Murphy
3dEdited

I love how you ended this one, bringing it back to the root (canal). On this subject, I take comfort in the idea of faith over works. When we use 'works' to self-justify, it's always a trap, win or lose. I'm so glad I was up before the kids to read this in a timely manner and I must say, I can't believe you produce pieces so thorough week after week.

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