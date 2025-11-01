Sparks from Culture by David Roberts

Sparks from Culture by David Roberts

Philippe du Col
14m

American price earnings ratios could do with a little less profit, more taxes, less debt, stronger unions and making more people food secure. Now, figuring out how we attack the insurance premium problem and we can both focus on our novels.

Sam Rittenberg
40m

I liked this, and agreed with the last paragraph. I'm just not convinced that a better pay/slower growth strategy will work. Slower growth means fewer jobs, so the people who have jobs have better jobs, but there will more people with no job at all. P. S. You're a talented writer with something to say, so yes to the Substack and yes to the book.

