David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Coyne's avatar
Susan Coyne
5d

I wonder what became of Josef’s children — the “Hapsburg” kids in the city, and also the invisible second family in the Midwest! Also, I wonder where they sourced the gristle they served you in Soho. Guess they didn’t use much of the FBI budget to procure good food.

Reply
Share
5 replies by David Roberts and others
Kathleen Weber's avatar
Kathleen Weber
5dEdited

Gee, I'm sure glad you got over lying when you were in your early 20s. Nothing is more tiresome than a liar.

Reply
Share
49 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Roberts · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture