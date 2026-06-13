David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

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Amy - The Tonic's avatar
Amy - The Tonic
3d

Is there a petition I can sign with your kids to get you to watch Ted Lasso?? Because now you’ve gotten me to care about you, and it makes me sad that a person I care about is missing out on one of the top five greatest shows of all time (with a revival season coming out soon, to boot!).

Btw, unwavering optimism is only part of Ted’s makeup. Spoiler alert: the way the show depicts his fears, self-doubts, and anxiety in the face of his outward optimism is humanizingly genius.

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Jennifer Silva Redmond's avatar
Jennifer Silva Redmond
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I love hearing about groups doing such good work, so thank you for sharing that.

My mom used to say, "Most of us are are good people living good lives, that's why they call it news."

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