David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

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gideon king's avatar
gideon king
13h

Good writing David. Paris can’t be denied. It can be attacked by silly and spoiled and bigoted people, but it can’t be denied. Memory is a fraud in the service of emotional survival. I took a motorcade trip across country recently and I have great memories of it. But in fact it was miserable.

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Lawrence Goldstone's avatar
Lawrence Goldstone
11h

Uh, David, you may be overthinking this. As you know, I LOVE Paris and would live there if things ever got too bad in US. (Now what could make THAT happen?) But two years ago, I was diagnosed with vestibular disease, probably from Covid, and while it's uncomfortable generally but not debilitating, it's hell on travel. More severe jet lag that lasts a lot longer. We recently came back from a week in Paris in which I had exactly the same experience as you. Felt awful for a lot of the time there, but now remember the Cezanne and Monet exhibits--hope you saw them--and dinners at our favorite restaurants, Colimacon and Bistrot de Paris. (Nancy also remembers the clothes she bought.) Turns out that, as you get older, change of altitude, pressure in the ears, and other factors on long trips on airlplanes mess you up more, in my case, a lot more. Answer seems to be...stay longer. Okay. I'll try that.

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