David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rona Maynard's avatar
Rona Maynard
6h

I haven’t read either of these books but identify with their themes as I age. The fictional character who’s haunted me most is Holden Caulfield because, in my changing perspective on him, I see the arc of my life. As a snarky, self-absorbed teen, I nodded along with him in adoration. I came to see him as the stunted architect of his problems. He saw the worst in everything and turned his back on the best.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Scott Toop's avatar
Scott Toop
6h

David, so much of what you say resonates. However, we as humans have been at the doorstep of doom before - the Civil War, the Great Depression, the Industrial Revolution, the black plague, the rise of Third Reich, AIDs, 9/11. I could go on. Most people are good at heart and want what’s best for themselves and others. In my mind we must hold on to that faith, control what we can, and continue to demonstrate caring and kindness whenever the opportunity arises. A perfect solution, no. But I think we will collectively persevere and face these challenges together.

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Roberts · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture