David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

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Maya C. Popa's avatar
Maya C. Popa
14h

Not a book I will read, but I’m as ever admiring of your fair, balanced assessment of things, and that you believe women (and dismiss the easy “she wanted attention”). Thank you, David.

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Debbie Weil's avatar
Debbie Weil
14h

David, I’ve read her book and will now go look up the articles you’ve referenced. This “doubting” of Amy Griffin as a rape victim reminds me of Christine Blasey Ford accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her during his Supreme Court Senate confirmation hearings. I believed Blasey Ford… inconceivable to me that a woman would make that up and talk about it on a stage for all the world to hear (and judge). I see parallels; why would Amy Griffin fabricate this story and write a memoir about it? Maybe I’m naive, but the pain of exposing herself so publicly is too great.

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