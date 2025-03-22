David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

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Librarian of Celaeno's avatar
Librarian of Celaeno
Mar 22, 2025

It’s important to understand that ‘Trumpism,’ MAGA, etc. are not really a coherent ideological project. Trump is smart, but his approach is less intellectual than instinctive and intuitive. He senses a need and meets it, like the clever businessman he is. This leaves others to give coherent philosophical substance to his program.

There are really three factions at work. One is the nationalist-populist, represented by Steve Bannon. This group sees globalism as the prime enemy of American workers, allowing finance vampires to leverage labor arbitrage against them, through outsourcing and mass immigration. Most Trump voters are probably motivated by these concerns. Then there are the techno-futurists, like Musk. These men see progressivism as antithetical to actual progress, and are the most libertarian of the Trump factions. And represented by JD Vance are the post-liberals, who see America’s primary problem as the abandonment of tradition, particularly traditional forms of religion. They tend to be Catholic or Orthodox and have far more in common with European rightists than American conservatives of prior generations, apart from some of the Paleocons. Ask someone from each of those groups what Trumpism means and you’ll get some real variety; just look at the dust-up around Ramaswamy from some weeks ago to see the divergences in action.

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Ellen Barry's avatar
Ellen Barry
Mar 22, 2025

You skim right past what I see as the true appeal to Trumpists for changing the current world: the suppression and control of women. All this chest beating bravado and focus on “family” and the taint of “feminization” they dread are a direct result of women’s slow and painful move toward actual equality and autonomy. What’s the argument in support of diversity? “Don’t taint our white masculinity with your ethnicity”—stay over there where you belong. Where in this world are gay people, disabled, or uninterested in reproduction? They are outcast. Others have made this argument more eloquently than me. I suggest you and your son—and others—follow Lyz Lenz whose “This American Ex Wife” and Substack columns detail the feminist objections to being buried beneath men’s fears and held back by their unwillingness to adapt to THIS world in THIS century. Trumpists believe in a world that never existed. They want their Disney without any messiness. We see already what they consider the messy side dishes of their vaunted masculinity.

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