David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

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LRB's avatar
LRB
3d

Mom’s chewing is extremely annoying, but interrupting her mid organization task is crazy! Love, your daughter

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Ann Richardson's avatar
Ann Richardson
3d

Ah yes, the annual (or perhaps less frequent) row. I don't keep track of them, they are rare – but surprisingly strong. I think why in the world did I ever marry this man,, we won't talk for a few hours and somehow it passes with a little stroke from one, not reciprocated, but eventually reciprocated and before I know it everything is right as rain. Has kept us going for 63 years in ten days! Just keep going.

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