David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

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Debbie Weil's avatar
Debbie Weil
2d

David, so glad to hear how much you enjoyed The Calamity Club. I’ve been lugging my copy from place to place this summer, somehow not starting to read it. Now I will! I just finished Maggie O’Farrell’s LAND, set in post-famine Ireland. Immersive, rich, layered, wonderful — you and your Debbie might like it.

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LH Cardwell's avatar
LH Cardwell
2d

Ooh i have Medium Rare on Kindle. I'm a big college basketball fan, so I'm excited to start it next. I have been reading The Borrowed Life of Frederick Fife while I'm in Boston and look forward to your other recs as well.

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