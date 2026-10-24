David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

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April's avatar
April
4h

You’re in Paris ? Are you okay ? Riots etc. ?

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Lil John's avatar
Lil John
3h

It was a different situation but my mother was something of a nanny to several of my father’s coworkers’ children from a CPA firm. For 12 hours a day she was with them and she did her best to be a surrogate mother. I was torn between resenting having to share my mother but also thrilled at having kids around my age. Later she talked of how emotionally draining it was.

Some of those kids, now in their 30s, send her Christmas cards every year. Some come back to visit.

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