David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

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David Perlmutter's avatar
David Perlmutter
2d

"And now, for your listening enjoyment, Bach's "Well Tempered Clavicular"...

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April's avatar
April
2d

Is it just me or is there nothing attractive at all about the looks maxing or whatever kid? Then again I’m mostly attracted to Jewish men, preferably over sixty but I make an occasional exception for a very smart one in his thirties. It is very concerning though not surprising to see that toting a terrorist on the campaign trail has been one fashionable. What is wrong with these people? Of course Michigan has lots of radical Muslims and I suppose they are telling us who they are. Hi to Debbie.

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