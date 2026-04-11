David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

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Jonathan Brownson
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Perhaps there is a way to distinguish opposition from hatred. I don't hate America because I passionately oppose the war in Iran. I don't hate Israel either because I passionately oppose the war in Gaza.

I have my own questions about Baldwin. Still, they are questions I need to answer, not him. I have never been a black man growing up in the U.S. I have never been a Jew growing up in the West Bank. I "question" what my positions might be if I didn't occupy a privileged white, Christian, male, heterosexual place.

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