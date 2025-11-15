Sparks from Culture by David Roberts

Sparks from Culture by David Roberts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alisa Kennedy Jones's avatar
Alisa Kennedy Jones
10h

The scale of injustice can feel paralyzing—like trying to bail out a sinking ship with a souvenir espresso cup, but one act, one person released, one life restored… that’s how the world tilts back toward the humane. Thank you for the clarity, the courage, and the starfish cameo. We take our hope where we can get it. I have a resource for you...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Sharon Kiel's avatar
Sharon Kiel
15h

I just started a monthly donation to Envision in your and your wife's honor. Thank you for doing the research. Immigration aid was a hole in my (very puny monthly) donations. ICE is allegedly coming to my town of Little Rock, Arkansas, next or very soon. I want to offer my legal services but am a little nervous as ICE personnel are a bunch of government backed thugs and I am less helpful if arrested for no bloody reason. But I'll find a place to help in person. Be well all!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David Roberts
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Roberts
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture