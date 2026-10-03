David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

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Scott Toop's avatar
Scott Toop
18h

Thank you David. I’m clearly not a member of the ultra wealthy, but I’ve certainly been self-centered at times and put out by what are essentially minor inconveniences (when the world has too much real suffering). Reading today’s piece made me think of Michael Jackson’s “Man in the Mirror.” I need to work on myself.

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Sanjay Patel's avatar
Sanjay Patel
19h

this one resonated with me. Thanks Dave.

At work, I am respected, people listen to me, I am well compensated, and I mostly decide how I spend my time. I stride through hallways confidently. At home, nobody cares. I'm just dad/husband. Respected, sure, but also laughed at and blamed for things. I usually don't take it personally since I know, that's just how it is.

Unlike what you did, many people in your situation would find a way to work more and more, dinners with clients, big deals, and thus avoid the unpleasantness and potential failures of home life. I remember you wrote that you were home for dinner often, which is a testament to your determination to not fall into that trap.

There is a phrase in performance psychology - True mastery is doing two opposite things at once. Here I am just trying to live my best life!

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