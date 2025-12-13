David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

nina wheeler roberts
5d

after careful observation, for 45 years, I have come to see that actual scarcity does not exist in the natural world the way we (have been trained to) experience it as humans. it is an idea that took root. it is an idea that was born of the desire for control, for divide and conquer. those who grow food and soil and save seeds and plant the overflow know that nature provides endlessly and exponentially, if we let her. but then who would be the rulers if there is nothing to rule and the mother births and provides all that we need? what then? well then we would be at the mercy of her, we would have to tend our thoughts and hearts, we would have to see the truth, that we are all equal and one and under the same sun.

Barry
5d

I do not suffer from scarcity in retirement, I think my wife and I have enough to get through without burdening our children. I despise and am disgusted by our society's fixation on and glorification of wealth. The massive inequality is grotesque and unconscionable. Ten percent of Americans live comfortably while fifty percent live at or near poverty. My adult children are well educated, moral professionals without debt and are faced with constant job insecurity and an inability to afford housing. Keynes couldn't have imagined tech oligarchs, a tax system designed to massively enrich the few, a political party that demonizes people who struggle, and a corrupt Supreme Court. And I haven't even mentioned Trump. A sad state of affairs to say the least. I shift between rage and sadness on one hand and optimism and determination on the other that we will overcome this madness.

