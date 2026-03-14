The writer of the article, Lane Brown, did great work talking to me and other “ultra-rich” people. I spent over three hours with him and his excellent fact checker Rachel Stone.

Most of Lane’s interviewees took shelter under the protection of anonymity. Only two people went on record: me and billionaire Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks and Shark Tank judge.

The article and my contributions to it touch on many of the themes I’ve written about. A few excerpts.

Entitlement

[Roberts] thought of Tom and Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby — “careless people who break things and let other people clean up the mess. They’re the literary paradigm of [wealthy people turning into monsters].”

“There’s a lot of infidelity among wealthy people because the men just feel entitled to a newer model of their first wife. And they don’t think about how it might affect their children.”

Powerful men confused about the meaning of legacy

“Why did [Howard Lutnick] visit Epstein’s island? Probably because he thought it would make him look powerful,” Roberts said. “I think it was impulsive. A lot of wealthy people don’t really think about what legacy means. They think it means having a building named after you. They don’t think about the more important part: Are you remembered as a good person?”

The entire article, thoughtful and thorough, is well worth reading.

New York Magazine Article 3/13/26: What Does Extreme Wealth Do to Your Brain

The NYMag article recalled to mind the essay below, originally published in August of 2024, which seems like forever ago.

Shorter than the original because I had more time to edit it.

Beautiful Women And The Indecency Of Powerful Men

August 2024

Last Saturday, I was at a cocktail party in the Hamptons, a gathering without the extravagance and Gilded Age showmanship people may associate with the phrase “Hamptons cocktail party.”

Dress was casual. No celebrities in sight. There was, however, a violinist and flautist who at my request played a perfect rendition of the theme from Game of Thrones.

The backyard setting was beautiful in its simplicity of tall green hedges on either side connecting the house’s back porch to a back wall of subtly colorful wildflowers. A human-sized, square-shaped outdoor room.

When we got home from the party, my wife Debbie told me that a married man of long acquaintance had complimented her a number of times on how “good” she looked. It was flirtation.

My wife was alone when this happened. I doubt the man would have taken those liberties if either I or the man’s wife had been nearby.

At the time of that party I was living in two different worlds

It happens to me with some books, the sense that I’m living inside two worlds at the same time. The world of the book I’m reading affects my mood, my language, my perceptions.

This happened to me with The Custom Of The Country, Edith Wharton’s brilliant creation of a world set in an earlier Gilded Age circa 1910. It’s a world of dwindling old money society superseded and nearly effaced by the triumph of new and gaudy money.

I was reading Custom at the time of the party and so I thought about the flirtation of the man with Debbie through that earlier, Gilded Age lens.

If there still exists a world of old money with its exacting standards of behavior and disdain for commerce, I’m either not aware of it or have been excluded from its precincts. Good and bad taste, good and bad manners can be found all over.

In fact, it seems that vast wealth and power are contrary to taste and good behavior. Divorce and affairs among the wealthiest of billionaires seem endemic. Just as they upgrade their gigantic playthings–––yachts with heliports, private islands and vast estates that a James Bond villain would be proud of–––they upgrade their wives for younger, more attractive versions.

The spectacularly beautiful Undine Spragg

Zoey Deutch standing in for Undine Spragg

Young Undine is the heroine of Wharton’s Custom of the Country. She is poor by New York society standards but uses her superior physical beauty to capture men who can deliver what she craves.

She wants to be the center of attention in front of the right people in the right places, wearing the best dresses and the most precious jewels. All of it with the goal of displaying her beauty to painful effect so that men adore, admire, and dream of her and women envy her.

She has no concept of money except as necessary to pay for the travel, accommodations, clothes, and jewelry in service of the display to which she feels entitled.

Men want Undine for her beauty, and the novel is the story of Undine using men and men trying to use her. Sex is implicit (remember, Wharton published Custom in 1913), but Undine is not motivated by sex.

Instead, sex for her is a complement to her beauty, to be used only when she deems it appropriate. No man forces himself on Undine. She remains in control.

I find myself rooting for Undine because she’s consistent and honest about what she wants. Plus she’s tough.

Her experiences with old money New York and aristocratic Paris teach her “shades of conduct, turns of speech, tricks of attitude” about which the new Wall Street money is ignorant.

So as Undine observes the behavior of her current Wall Street man, who can buy her everything she wants, she finds herself “jarred” and “irritated” by:

“…his loudness and redness, his misplaced joviality, his familiarity with the servants, his alternating swagger and ceremony with her friends…”

I have pity for Undine when she learns that her social ambitions can never be fully satisfied.

Imagining Undine In 2024

Where would Undine Spragg be today? Perhaps a model, an influencer, an actress.

Married to a wealthy man? Not necessarily if she earned enough on her own to satisfy her material ambitions. That possibility is progress.

But there’s another scenario that troubles me.

A young teenage beauty such as Undine might fall prey to the worst of the wealthy and powerful, those who lack a code, who lack scruples, and who too often lack consequences for behavior that in Wharton’s (idealized) world would have condemned a man to exile from decent society.

I think of Bill Clinton who as president was a sexual predator, having shtupped young intern Monica Lewinsky in the Oval Office and then lied about it both under oath and to the country. Clinton has never apologized.

Apparently, if you possess enough political juice and are a charming enough scoundrel, you get a free pass. You’re invited everywhere; you’re lauded everywhere. That’s not right.

Clinton spoke at this week’s Democratic Convention. One of the Convention’s themes was to defend the reproductive rights of women; its main theme was to defeat the outrageous misogynist and abuser of women Donald Trump.

I thought Clinton’s appearance was off-brand and tone deaf. It’s long past time for the Democratic party to cut him loose.

What is disgraceful

Maybe I’m living in a dream world. Maybe my indignation is a form of self-righteousness.

But I have a wife, a daughter and daughter-in-law, five nieces, sisters-in-law, many female cousins, and soon I hope, a granddaughter. [Note: now I have two!]

Through them, my protective instinct for all women is always top of mind. So it makes me furious to think that men abuse women and get away with it.

Of course any male abuser is a disgrace. But I’ll go further. Anyone who gives social sanction or pays homage to a known male abuser is complicit in that disgrace.

Finally, I hope it’s clear that whether behavior is or is not legally punished should not be the arbiter of what is disgraceful.

Question for the comments: How have your views on the wealthy changed since August 2024 and why?

Leave a comment