David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

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Philippe du Col's avatar
Philippe du Col
9h

"There’s a resilience you probably only get from confronting scarcity and defeating it." Too true.

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Maya C. Popa's avatar
Maya C. Popa
7h

“If there still exists a world of old money with its exacting standards of behavior and disdain for commerce, I’m either not aware of it or have been excluded from its precincts. Good and bad taste, good and bad manners can be found all over.” — yes, and I love this essay and the exercise of imagining Undine today. Bravo as ever. X

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