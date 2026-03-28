David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

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Diana M. Wilson's avatar
Diana M. Wilson
1d

What a page-turner of a post! I was pacing the kitchen right there with you.

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Escapades by Elaine Soloway's avatar
Escapades by Elaine Soloway
1d

Can we select all of the above? Thank you for this personal, agonizing story. And while it is cowardly to select all three, I wonder if Trump is an anomaly. How did such a gross, lying, despicable man attract enough voters to give him two terms? Certainly not his policies. Does he have any? Not his stature in the world. Our former friends believe Americans must now have our heads examined. Not his intelligence. Recently he rhapsodized over a fountain pen. Wait, I have it. His followers mirror his greed, his callousness, his mental decline. Can they ever wake up? Look in the mirror and say, What the fuck (87 and allowed to swear) was I thinking? We can only pray.

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