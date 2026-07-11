David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

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Allison Tait's avatar
Allison Tait
6h

What always strikes me most about Dickens's personal life is neither his genius nor misery. It's what happened to Catherine. Ten births over twenty-two years, and her reward was to be characterized by her own husband as unstable and unfit, so that he could secure a legal separation. She, on the other hand, kept his old love letters and asked her daughter to show them to the world one day.

Meanwhile her younger sister, Georgina, moved into the house, stayed on as Dickens' housekeeper and confidante after the marriage collapsed, helped raise Catherine's own children, and was later named an executor of his will. Catherine was replaced inside her own home, by her own family, and erased out of the life she had built.

I'm looking forward to reading the Prose book, definitely, but maybe someone should write Catherine's story too!

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Audrey's avatar
Audrey
6h

I love this post David! (And especially the title from my all-time favorite musical). I always think of Dickens as the first real celebrity, with a tour schedule, people waiting for him outside his hotel, and mass hysteria over his latest release (and he and Taylor are both known for being extremely prolific).

One difference is Dickens’ extremely unhappy and unsupported childhood, as you’ve mentioned. It seems that Taylor has a very supportive family, which makes a huge difference in self-esteem and ability to form genuine relationships in adulthood.

I do wonder for her though - what could possibly come next? Maybe she doesn’t see it that way. It does seem she’s gearing up for an Oscar nom for the Toy Story song. But I wonder if she will have an “Alexander wept as he had no more worlds to conquer” moment.

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