David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amy Gabrielle's avatar
Amy Gabrielle
2d

Critical thinking is imperative, especially at a time when conjecture, feelings and vibes have become accepted substitutes for the scientific method. My feelings are informed by facts.

According to the NIH, "A reduction in U.S. foreign aid under the America First policy of President Donald Trump, who took office in 2025, has significantly impacted global health.

As the world’s largest provider of foreign aid, the U.S. has frozen development aid to evaluate its alignment with national interests. This has led to the termination of numerous international health programs, including those addressing malaria, HIV, tuberculosis, and polio, and has caused funding shortages for non-profit and international organizations like GAVI and the World Bank.

Projections indicate dire consequences. According to USAID, a potential 18 million additional malaria cases and 166,000 deaths could occur annually. Paralytic polio cases are expected to increase by 200,000 per year, and new tuberculosis cases could rise by 10.7 million by 2030. Recent studies estimate that new HIV infections and between 770,000 and 2.93 million HIV-related deaths from 2025 to 2030. This crisis presents an opportunity for the global community to rethink its approach to aid."

My values are not aligned with anyone who supported this policy with their vote, and I will judge them negatively for it. I FEEL it shows a lack of empathy and a belief that every human life has equal value. I respectfully disagree with your premise.

Reply
Share
3 replies by David Roberts and others
Midlife Musings's avatar
Midlife Musings
2d

Love this David! As a right leaning moderate, I come across a lot of people who want to judge based on party affiliation. But let’s get real, we have two wildly imperfect parties to choose from. Not counting Independents and other parties that don’t make a dent in the ballot box. I worked an 18 hour shift as an election judge, serving at a campus precinct. I literally registered hundreds of students to vote on Election Day. Knowing full well that most of them, by virtue of being college students, turned around and voted straight Democrat. Even for the two candidates who are under federal indictment (long story)… Did I judge them? Not at all. I saw young, malleable people who wanted to exercise their right to vote. I’m sure as they go through life, some will divert to more conservative views and others will become more staunch in their liberal views. That’s what happens. Bottom line, judging people strictly by who they vote for is shallow and divisive. Some of my best friends and I vote differently. Some of the people who vote like I do, have nothing else in common. And in the end, MOST of us want the same things. It’s the politician and the media that tries to divide us.

Reply
Share
1 reply by David Roberts
60 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Roberts · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture