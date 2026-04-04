David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Debbie Weil's avatar
Debbie Weil
2d

David, this is one of your best! I vividly remember perusing The Joy of Sex when it came out in the 70s. I was newly married… and those illustrations! Married now for 53 years and still very much in love with the guy I met in college.

Reply
Share
1 reply by David Roberts
nina wheeler roberts's avatar
nina wheeler roberts
2dEdited

We have a profound misunderstanding of where intimacy begins. for men the physical intimacy can lead to emotional intimacy. for women there is no physical intimacy truly without emotional intimacy, and trust. so by the time there’s a rift in the bedroom, and the man might notice, the woman has LONG left the space in order to survive because her imperative is to be soft enough to carry on the human race, to be able to create life and nurture it and when trust goes and respect goes that’s when sex ends. And men need to feel honored and respected and like a protector in order to be intimate and want to be in relationship. It’s not the lack of sex that breaks the marriage. It’s what led to the lack of sex, and when that is understood then all things are possible.

Reply
Share
2 replies
44 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Roberts · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture