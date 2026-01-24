David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
hb861's avatar
hb861
1d

You should also have mentioned that NATO died last week.. Europe can no longer count on the USA (nor should the US count on Europe).. Trump’s comments that Europe did not actively participate in Afghanistan was deeply insulting and only made worst by the lack of support from Congress towards their fellow allies.. the US’s vast deficits are financed by the rest of the world who hold our debt.. America is living on borrowed times.

Reply
Share
3 replies by David Roberts and others
Philippe du Col's avatar
Philippe du Col
2d

"So I say to you, walk with the wind, brothers and sisters, and let the spirit of peace and the power of everlasting love be your guide."--John Lewis

Reply
Share
1 reply
69 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Roberts · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture