There is a current debate among Christians as to who to love and in what order. The debate was sparked by the question of how to treat migrants. Do the teachings of Jesus, i.e., the Gospels, command equal love and compassion to everyone or is it proper to order your love according to who is closest to you––first family, then your community, religious or otherwise, and then strangers.

Christians dominate America by numbers––62% of the population and about 90% of the religiously affiliated. We Jews are 2% of the American population. The long, historical record of how Christian governments have treated Jews cannot be ignored. So, as I follow the debate about whether there’s a proper order of Christian love and I witness an American Republican Party in power that is unabashedly Christian nationalist, I worry.

As one example of Christian nationalism, here is Speaker of the House Mike Johnson’s framing of the Republican “Big Beautiful Bill” that was passed earlier this year through the arcane Senate process of reconciliation.

Johnson also said:

“See, we are the first nation in the history of the world that acknowledged our rights do not derive from government, they come from God.”

While the Declaration of Independence says that people are endowed by their Creator with the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, it also says:

“Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”

Trying to square the circle

In the United States and in Europe, there is political hostility against welcoming migrants fleeing their home countries and seeking shelter in the West. There is also hostility against immigrant communities already in the West.

Issues like whether to let the migrants in or how to deal with undocumented immigrants are subject to political debate as to what’s best for a country. Arriving at the right policies to handle those issues belongs in the political sphere.

Whether these policies are consistent with religious commandments and precepts is a spiritual question. Pope Leo XIV has made comments as recently as this week criticizing hard-line approaches to shutting out migrants and deporting masses of immigrants. He sees these policies as inconsistent with the teachings of Jesus and the Catholic Church.

In response to and contrary to the Pope, American Christians in influential political positions have tried to square the circle by contending, falsely I believe, that the political policies of closed borders and mass deportations are in accord with the spiritual imperatives of the Christian religion.

American political leaders in power seem unwilling to recognize that their political policies will sometimes conflict with Christianity. This unwillingness signals how important it is to them that their government be seen as a Christian government.

Their immigration policies, whatever their practical or political merits or popularity, are a potent example of this unwillingness because the policies are so obviously contrary to basic Christian teachings.

The Gospels

Jesus stated that church and state should remain separate. There is no doubt about this. Jesus is quoted as saying so in three of the four Gospels:

“Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, and to God, the things that are God’s.”

That’s a teaching that has perhaps never been honored by any majority Christian nation. So be it.

But the claim that current migrant/immigrant policies comport with Christian teachings runs up against the hard rock of the Sermon on the Mount. Not only to “turn the other cheek” but as well to love even your enemies.

“Ye have heard it said, Thou shalt love thy neighbour and hate thine enemy. But I say, Love your enemy. Bless those who curse you. Do good to those who hate you. Pray for those who spitefully use and persecute you;”

The Good Samaritan by Jacopo Bassono; 1562-3; National Gallery; Londin

Then there’s the tale of the Good Samaritan, a foreigner who Jesus praises because the foreign Samaritan helps a wounded man on the road after others in the community have passed him by. In this parable and other places in the Gospels, Jesus is clear that loving a “neighbor” includes loving someone who is a foreigner.

I am not critiquing political policies because they are at odds with Christian teachings. Rather, I’m critiquing Republican leaders for the practice of abusing religious teachings by twisting them to appear consistent with their political policies. That’s only necessary if your aim is to establish a Christian government.

Ordo Amoris vs. Love the Stranger

To get around the seemingly obvious conflicts between their immigration policies and the Gospels, some Christian leaders and thinkers have attempted to justify themselves spiritually using early Church writings about ordo amoris, meaning a proper ordering of love. The idea is that you owe a greater love to those who are closest to you.

This is an obvious and natural human tendency. People will love their family and friends the most. Our love will weaken as proximity and commonalities grow more distant. We do not naturally love a migrant who is a stranger from a distant land.

However, the ethics of Judaism and Christianity are built largely around the idea of overcoming certain natural human tendencies such as not loving the stranger. If we were all angels, the ten commandments would not be necessary. If we were not naturally lustful or envious or violent, there would be no need for the commandments against adultery, against coveting, or against murder.

Both Christianity and Judaism are based on Imitatio Dei, meaning imitating God, because we were formed in the image of God. That means overcoming as much as possible our impulses for evil and trying to show lovingkindness to all, especially when it does not come easily to us.

From The Creation of Adam; Michelangelo; 1508-12; Sistine Chapel

In the Torah, the foundation of Judaism as well as a foundational text for Christianity, there are frequent references to treating the “stranger” well. We are taught to “love the stranger as you love yourself” and are reminded that our ancestors were once strangers in Egypt and were mistreated. Whether in the Torah or in the Gospels, Christians and Jews are told to look out for the stranger precisely because it is not our natural instinct to do so.

Are we headed toward a Christian Theocracy

On September 25th, the Trump administration issued a National Security memo that directed the various enforcement arms of the federal government to investigate and disrupt the activities of individuals and organizations who showed “indicia” of “anti-Americanism, anti-capitalism, and anti-Christianity;”

Could belonging to a religion that was not Christian be interpreted as an indicia of anti-Christianity? That sounds far-fetched. But how much more far-fetched is it than a presidential law-enforcement directive that singles out Christianity as a religion to be protected above any other.

I am deeply unsettled by Christian nationalism and an American government that would use Christianity to justify its politics and its power to elevate Christianity above other religions. I fear as well a government that would place Christians at the top of a hierarchy of love. I worry that there would then be no acceptable place for me as a Jew.

Every time one of our political leaders uses Christianity for political purposes, I wonder if we are on the road to a Christian theocracy.

Mamdani and me

As a Jewish resident of New York City anticipating that Zohran Mamdani, a strident opponent of Israel, will be my mayor, I have concerns about the prospect of his election.

But my far bigger concern, the larger picture, is that one day, Zohran and I and our families could find ourselves in the same boat, treated as unequal strangers in an America that has decided to become estranged from non-Christians, whether we be Jewish, Muslin, or any other non-Christian religion.

Question for the comments: Politics and religion, what’s everyone doing for Thanksgiving?

