Sparks from Culture by David Roberts

Rona Maynard
3d

Terrific piece, David. “Christian” nationalism chills me. The NYT recently published an interview with a fundamentalist pastor much respected by this crowd. He calls for laws against sodomy, fornication and adultery. He “would not rule out” the stoning of adulterers. E.B. White wrote in 1956, when President Eisenhower envisioned prayer as part of democracy, “Democracy is itself a religious faith. For some it cones close to being the onky formal religion they have. And so when I see the first faint shadow of orthodoxy sweep across the sky, feel the first cold whiff of its blinding fog steal in from sea, I tremble all over, as though I had just seen an eagle go by, carrying a baby.”

Matthew Long
3d

Thanks for this insightful perspective David. I am a Christian and I do believe our nation needs significant immigration reform. However, I don't approve of the way the current administration is going about it. I also didn't think that the open borders policy of the previous administration was correct either. We need to figure out a system that works without going to one extreme or the other. And, to your point, I don't want our nation to become Christian nationalist either. Separation of church and state is a good thing. All too often politicians use religion as an excuse to do what fits their agenda. My wife is from Peru. She is a dual citizen. But she is terrified to drive in Memphis right now by herself. While the national guard was supposedly sent to improve law enforcement (which was needed), they have primarily been profiling individuals who look Hispanic. I think our country finds itself in a dark place at the moment and I sometimes wonder if we will find our way out of this mess.

