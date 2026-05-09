David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

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Untrickled by Michelle Teheux's avatar
Untrickled by Michelle Teheux
1d

Very interesting for someone like me, who has known very few Jewish people — not one until college, and then I only knew she was Jewish because of one chance comment she made. I’d never otherwise have known. Almost everything I know is from books and movies.

I did attend one Jewish service for a friend’s baby-naming ceremony. My young son whispered to me, “The books are all messed up!”

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Jane Trombley's avatar
Jane Trombley
1d

So very touching to read of your family’s journey from LES to 5th Ave, by way of Brooklyn. It underscores that Manhattan, small in a geographic sense, has provided unimaginable opportunity, along with hard choices, to so many. I think Samuel would be very proud of you.

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