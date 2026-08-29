David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

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Untrickled by Michelle Teheux's avatar
Untrickled by Michelle Teheux
2d

I sent my daughter to a preschool she loved. I don’t remember how I chose it, but fairly randomly. I was unable to swing the cost for my second child so we turned to Head Start. The program was very good. Although I’ve never been to an exclusive preschool, I cannot imagine they could have offered anything more so far as actual education and socialization skills.

Education isn’t the point of these preschools, of course! Didn’t all of us teach our children their colors, numbers, alphabet and such anyway? Didn’t we already teach them how to interact with others politely?

There is a decidedly darker purpose to exclusive schools — to preserve class structures. Even if millions of dollars had been dumped into my lap when my children were young, they still would not have been accepted into certain programs. The decision would not be made on my children’s intelligence, sweetness or personality. They’d have been denied based on my graduation from a state school, my lack of connections and my family’s total ignorance of all kinds of small tells.

It would be instructive for everyone to spend a day at a Head Start program.

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REW Travel's avatar
REW Travel
2d

Your piece really resonated with me, particularly after seeing your response to the travel-sports article that inspired it. As a mother of four at an independent school in Florida—with two kids playing competitive soccer—I’m not sure I can put the fault entirely with the parents.

Some of us have our eyes wide open about the absurdity of the system and choose to participate anyway. I hear parents on my daughter’s team talk seriously about athletic scholarships because without one they fear college will be financially out of reach. I have no such illusion about the ROI on club soccer. We keep writing the checks partly because we’re buying something else: a few protected hours of real life.

Even in families like ours that have always prioritized reading and delayed technology, by adolescence the kids largely interact online. You can tell a 14-year-old to “go outside,” but it’s a lot harder when nobody else is outside. I watch kids increasingly self-select into “sports kids” and “not sports kids.” Parent friends who think our travel schedule is crazy (and it truly feels crazy!) are often the same ones worrying that their teenagers are becoming increasingly isolated and trying desperately to find something that will pull them out of their rooms and away from their devices. They often push their kids into tennis and golf, mentioning this is "where business gets done anyway."

Sports certainly don’t solve this. They’re a Band-Aid on a bullet wound. But for ninety minutes at practice, the phones go down. The kids run around and talk to each other. And strangely, it forces the parents into community too—we stand on sidelines together, carpool each other’s kids, waste entire weekends at tournaments, and eventually know one another in a way that seems increasingly rare in adult life too.

I also find it fascinating to watch this merge with private-school culture. When I was in independent school myself, the parental preoccupation was largely test scores and where you could get into college; athletics were still mostly part of the old “sound mind, sound body, Presidents Fitness Test” ideal, (with a healthy dose of country-club sports). We’ve been through a Head of School search this week, and I’ve been struck by how central athletic excellence has become to parents’ idea of what the school should be. Schools themselves are now building elite athletic pathways alongside elite academic ones. The well-rounded child is becoming the professionally developed child. Optimize, optimize, optimize.

Manhattan has an extraordinary cultural bounty outside the school gates (lucky you guys!). In much of the rest of America, we seem to be privately purchasing the childhood—and perhaps adult—community infrastructure our far flung communities no longer reliably provide.

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