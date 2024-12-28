David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

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Eliza Anderson's avatar
Eliza Anderson
Dec 28, 2024

It was such relief to leave NYC and all its various hyper ambitions. I attended private school in NYC and then public high school. That transition was profound. I was old enough, tenth grade, to understand how sheltered I’d been from reality and the devastating lessons of that shelter. One of the profound lessons of private school education never talked about is this simple lesson- that you (or your children) could not survive outside the bubble of private school (with everyone else). I HAD to go to my school because the public school would have eaten me alive.. extrapolate that lesson and you don’t have resiliency etc. There is a basic insecurity threaded through a population with disproportionate power. And an “othering.” Of course, there is truly much to fear in public education, especially these days. But do we ever talk on these terms? I’m so grateful to have taken economics with a room that included Black students who suddenly became vocal and animated from, yes, the back of the room, when the subject hit close to home. I saw immediately that their lack of participation was not indifference or whatever judgement I’d unwittingly carried in my person for where they chose to sit, but the content and relevance of what we were learning to their lives and history. I felt deep shame for all I’d bought into. The discussion of taking unemployment among a mix of socio economic classes was also something I’ll never forget. And then there was the day we discussed affirmative action… None of this would have ever happened in my private school. It was life altering.

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Ellen Barry's avatar
Ellen Barry
Dec 28, 2024

I remember an NPR(?) piece about a woman who taught at a poor NYC public school. She had a very bright black student who she thought would thrive at an elite girls private school that offered scholarships. She took that girl and others to visit the school. The kid she was mentoring got angry and left, and lost contact with her teacher. Years later, the teacher found her and asked her why she became so angry that she disappeared and quit going to school. The young woman said that this was the first time she had seen how rich people lived. She had never seen anything like it outside of TV and she knew TV was fake. Only it wasn’t. This was worse: it was the manifestation of how the people who ran the city cared nothing for poor kids in decrepit crumbling public schools. The meritocracy is a lie.

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