David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

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Untrickled by Michelle Teheux's avatar
Untrickled by Michelle Teheux
3h

Stirring up class hatred is a reliable way to get attention, that show’s producers know.

See also left-right, rich-poor and urban-rural divides.

THANK YOU for the call-out! It means lot to me.

One of my main goals is for people to realize poor and working class people are largely in that class for reasons unrelated to intelligence and merit.

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Gracie's avatar
Gracie
3h

The reply to the comment that made you laugh feels like “found poetry” 😂 I found Yellowstone almost unwatchable, in spite of the natural beauty and great actors because of the ugliness and smallness of the characters. Violence was strength, cynicism wit. I’ll skip this show too.

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