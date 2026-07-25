David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

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Jean Hodge's avatar
Jean Hodge
6d

I usually enjoy your perspectives, but not with this essay. Too much corruption has be enabled and accepted - Politicians becoming wealthy once they are in office, the Trump Bros becoming super-wealthy due to Father’s no-bid contracts, the secret dealings with tech billionaires… so on and so on - this country is ripe for a revolution. MAGA, irresponsible republicans and the vilification of social programs has destroyed this country. The absolute power of the billionaire class is immoral and is devastating our democracy. True capitalism cannot exist amongst all this corruption.

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Bonnie Sewell's avatar
Bonnie Sewell
6d

Could happen - pendulums at work and the policy pendulum is certainly too far right at the moment. Most of us must live, work and play in the middle. Solving for low income would be a start for more people to make use of what's left of a capitalist system. Many low income people are quite capable of watching what the wealthy do vs what they say. Many wealthy rarely interact meaningfully with low income people outside the "help" they hire or the errant family member who happens to be in constant need. This seems to translate into prescriptive policies from either side that consistently fail to address low income. I have an adult son in the trades and another in the executive ranks of a prestigious university. The efforts the son in the trades must go to, to earn a living that provides enough for food/shelter/transportation/healthcare/etc. is exhausting. He works for rich people to survive economically. Now retired, I owned two RIAs (Registered Investment Advisory) firms, a tax practice, with a specialty in divorce financial divisions. My work experience confirms that people without enough income is a primary reason for many societal ills and eventually crappy policy.

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