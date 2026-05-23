David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

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Pam B's avatar
Pam B
2dEdited

No offense to Andrew, but a Devil's Advocate to me is someone who likes to play rhetorical games. And the older I get, the less time I have to humor people like that. Jeff Bezos says with a (slightly different looking, can't quite put my finger on it) straight face that this Trump is better, calmer,. more mature that first term Trump? When ALL evidence points to the opposite? Don't pee on my leg and tell me it's raining.

Trump HAS NO intellectual underpinnings except he's for Trump. He has others who give him the framework he needs to do what he wants. The underpinnings that exist are Christian Nationalism, a fear of science, a love of money, a desire to punish the political opposition and silencing of the 'other': women, LGBTQ and minorities.

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hb861's avatar
hb861
2d

I was up in deep red rural pennsylvania yesterday for a home inspection. I met an Iraqi vet (first Iraqi war) who was born and raised in the area and returned after his army deployment to be with his family. He spoke some German from his days stationed there in the 1990s and was eager to practice. He mentioned (in German) that people there grow up being told they are ignorant (which he states they are as schools are underfunded) and that Trump made them feel like they were now smarter than the left wing coastal folks.. and now they are too scared to acknowledge that they were suckered by Trump as this point.. He also said that the current Iran war was even more devoid of purpose than the second Iraqi war (anyone found the missing WMDs yet?).. not sure the conversation brings me any hope.. besides that it would be nice if we could spend the billions wasted on the Iran war, the tax breaks for billionaires and corporations on these rural areas (and inner cities) and bring them better education and health care…

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