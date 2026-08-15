David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

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Robert Howard aka OLO Bunny's avatar
Robert Howard aka OLO Bunny
3d

Sorry to read about your friend. Life is. Sometimes it comes with two ffs. I remember the good times. It is too late to correct the bad for the dead friend.

To quote you back at yourself: ‘As a child, I used my imagination to create worlds where I could be all powerful and where I was admired and even worshipped. In those worlds I could find happiness and self-esteem, a relief from the reality of the impotent, uncool, nerdy teenager that I was.’

I wonder if our attitudes and the childhood worlds we escaped to are more a reflection of our environments than ourselves? Me. I escaped to being a London Transport bus driver, alone in my cab, waiting for passengers, trying to stay on time, all on the routes I knew well in Wembley, where I grew up in the 40s and 50s.

It remained an ambition, but you had to be 23 back then before you could drive a bus, but by then I was married, had a good job by working class standards and wanted to be a city councillor, which I became two years later. But I did have a Nottingham City Transport bus named after me in recognition of my work as a local historian and only love beats that. As always a good read, seeing life as it is as the other end of the rainbow. Regards 🐰

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延续存在's avatar
延续存在
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What stands out to me about rewatching Succession is not simply the “escape from reality,” but why the refuge is a world you have already watched three times—a world where you already know what comes next. You wrote one particularly important line: “Newness breaks the spell.”

The loss of your friend cannot be changed, and the grief has already entered. In that state, a familiar and predictable fictional world reduces new uncertainty and temporarily reduces the imbalance that reality continues to produce. Rewatching, then, is not merely entertainment, nor merely escape. It becomes an action: when reality itself cannot be changed, life changes the environment in which attention is placed, allowing the current state to move back toward stability.

This is the process described by the Life Operating Mechanism: a state emerges, the system loses stability, action occurs, and stability is restored.

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