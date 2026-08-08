David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

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Steven Scientia Potentia Est's avatar
Steven Scientia Potentia Est
2d

I agree with the sentiment, but taxation is inherently coercive.

Coercion always ends up a tool of the resentful, it's just in the nature of envy.

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Bill Flarsheim's avatar
Bill Flarsheim
2d

Seeing several comments about the need to cut spending, as if there was really much there to cut. As Paul Krugman often says, the US government is an insurance company with an army. Raising the retirement age sounds simple, unless your job requires standing all day. The people who most need social security are often approaching disability as they approach retirement. Raise rates, starting with the current 24% bracket and top out at least 50% for the highest earners. Your suggestions on SS taxes and capital gains rates are needed too. Raise sufficient income, and interest rates will drop enough to produce additional saving. The economy was pretty damn good when Clinton balanced the budget. Then W decided to go back to trickle-down and fight two wars when one would have been enough.

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