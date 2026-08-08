My taxes should go up but not because wealth is immoral and not because most wealthy people are greedy grifters. I want taxes to go up because when I take a hard look at the deficits and debt of our federal government, I see great peril.

A disaster such as a debt and interest rate spiral would hurt everyone, including my family and me. I’m motivated for taxes to rise by self-interest, but long-term self-interest, which is in line with the self-interest of the country.

Governments generally have two favored ways of dealing with unmanageable debt. Default or inflation. Let’s assume the United States will never default. Instead, we would inflate the debt away.

We know that inflation harms the middle class, the working class, and the working poor far more than it harms the affluent and the wealthy. The less privileged classes have far greater financial precarity and spend a far greater share of their income, often more than 100%, on basic items like food, shelter, medical expenses, child care, gas, and utilities.

So, for any leader serious about inequality, addressing the debt risk is an imperative.

Our “Locust Years”

The deficit and the associated record high national debt (as a % of GDP which is the right way to measure it) is a problem few want to face or discuss because the solutions are hard. Tax increases are unpopular both with politicians and voters.

This is the fault of both political parties. Neither has spent political capital to inform the country of the danger.

Winston Churchill memorably called the 1930s failure of Britain to re-arm and confront Germany the “Locust Years.” We are likely living through another such period with regard to our country’s finances. If we have another significant crisis, or even an ordinary recession, we are not prepared to handle it.

We need more revenue soon and that additional revenue can only come from the wealthy.

The gist

I make my case with charts and commentary—”my receipts”—in a long footnote (that I worked hard on). Check it out! Or at least scroll down to the picture of the sad fellow pushing a wheelbarrow of worthless cash.

Here’s the gist:

Our national debt is now 100% of GDP, as high as it was during WW2, and is projected to be 175% in thirty years.

The debt is projected to continue rising because even during this strong (aggregate) economic period, we are spending about $2 trillion dollars more in outlays than revenues, a deficit of about 6% of GDP.

The debt burden—the interest rate paid by the government times the debt—is at an all time high as interest rates have risen from historic lows.

A debt spiral happens when investors in government bonds see greater risk and thus demand higher interest rates causing the deficit to widen further.

The overwhelming majority (75%) of our outlays are mandatory—Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, pension payments to veterans, interest expense on our debt—so don’t believe the sad, old lies that we can solve our fiscal problems by “cutting waste” or by “not sending our money overseas.”

The overwhelming majority of our revenues (75%) comes from individual income taxes and social security taxes.

The wealthy and affluent account for most of our revenues; the top 25% in income pay 87% of income tax. That’s where the money is for more revenue.

The wealthy will not welcome an increase in their taxes

The question is not whether the wealthy as a class will oppose any increase in their taxes. Of course they will. To paraphrase James Madison, taxes are necessary because people are not angels.

The question is what approach is best suited to take the edge off of that opposition and convince some portion of the wealthy that reducing the risk of a fiscal disaster is in their long-term best interests.

This question is especially important in light of the Supreme Court ruling on Citizens United and subsequent related cases, which vitiated campaign contribution rules for corporate entities, including PACs. The effect has been to magnify the power of the wealthy to influence elections.

Clinton got the message right

Bill Clinton was the last president to make our fiscal health a national priority. He presented his plan in the language of shared sacrifice. He avoided demagoguery against the rich. We can learn a great deal from his success.

In 1993, newly elected President Clinton made raising taxes his top priority. He noted that from 1980 to 1992, during twelve years of Republican “trickle-down economics,” the national debt as a % of GDP doubled from 30% in 1980 to 60% in 1992 (compared to 100% today).

And in 1993, although the ten-year treasury interest rate had declined from the 15%+ heights of the early 1980s, it was still stuck at around 7%. Clinton viewed this combination of rising debt and stubbornly high interest rates as a threat to American prosperity.

The centerpiece of Clinton’s plan was to raise taxes on the top 2% of earners from 31% to 36%. Clinton sold his plan as a reversal of the Reagan policy of trickle-down economics.

“…by asking the most of those who benefited the most in the past, and by asking more Americans to contribute today so that all of us can prosper tomorrow.”

Absent from his “pitch” were any harsh words for the wealthy. There were no accusations of greed, no singling out of any individuals or any groups of individuals. No blame and no shame. No morality tale.

Clinton was realistic that there would be opposition. But he asked the country to face the plain facts.

“And nobody likes the tax increases, but let’s just face facts. For 20 years, through administrations of both parties, incomes have stalled and debt has exploded and productivity has not grown as it should. We cannot deny the reality of our condition. We have got to play the hand we were dealt and play it as best we can.”

In the end, Clinton got most of what he asked for. Crucial to passage was the support of conservative Democrats in Congress. It’s well documented that Clinton was able to convince a significant number of prominent CEOs to lobby their Democratic representatives to support the bill.

In a radio address just prior to the final vote, Clinton said:

“On Wednesday, I met with more than 60 corporate executives who support my economic growth plan. Many of them are Republicans who will have to pay higher taxes under the plan. But they made the hard-headed economic decision that their companies, their shareholders and their country will be better off with this economic plan because it means lower deficits, lower interest rates, and a more stable environment to grow.”

Bernie Sanders

Currently, Sanders is the most high-profile national leader of the left wing of the Democratic party. He is focused above all on attacking and taxing billionaires who he blames for all the country’s problems. In the past, his attacks were against “millionaires and billionaires” until it was pointed out that Bernie was himself a millionaire.

Sanders’ new favorite attack word is “oligarch.” Here’s what Sanders said from the Senate floor last year.

“And it is not just power that [the oligarchs] want. Despite the incredible wealth they have they want more, and more and more. Their greed has no end…Bottom line: The oligarchs, with their enormous resources, are waging a war on the working class of this country, and it is a war they are intent on winning.”

In his speech, Sanders rails against the rising wealth of Musk, Bezos, and Zuckerberg. He doesn’t mention that the increases in their wealth came from rising stock prices of their companies.

Instead, Sanders implicitly blames the increase in their wealth for the struggles of less wealthy Americans.

“Meanwhile, while the very rich become much richer, 60% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, 85 million are uninsured or under-insured, 25% of seniors are trying to survive on $15,000 or less, 800,000 are homeless and we have the highest rate of childhood poverty of almost any major country on earth. Do you think the oligarchs give a damn about these people?”

Sanders believes that rich people cause poverty. He never says how. For good reason, because that cause and effect does not exist in the real world.

Below, fictional Senator Eavis from TV show Succession, next to his inspiration, real Senator Bernie Sanders. In the show, Senator Eavis has a lot in common with Bernie Sanders, including his monomaniacal and ill-tempered pursuit of Logan Roy, the Rupert Murdoch-inspired billionaire character. In the end, the hapless Eavis fails to lay a glove on Logan Roy.

We need a truth teller

It’s a matter of vital concern that our debt and deficit be addressed. It would be unrealistic to expect the Republican Party to propose a tax increase. George H.W. Bush (“read my lips, no new taxes”) was excoriated in 1990 for raising taxes by a little bit and then lost the 1992 election to Clinton.

As for the Democrats, I have heard no nationally prominent politician make addressing the deficit and the debt a priority. The truth is grim and it is the rare politician who is willing to tell the grim truth.

The truth teller we need must call for a shared sacrifice rather than engaging in performative rage politics. Because begrudging the wealthy their wealth is class war, is resented, and will lead to far fiercer opposition from the wealthy of both political parties.

That opposition would include me. I would oppose a Democratic candidate who took the Sanders/DSA approach to taxes and the wealthy. To paraphrase James Madison again, that is a cure that is worse than the disease. Attacking billionaires with wealth taxes because you think they’re greedy is not a serious approach. (NB: I am far, far, far away from being a billionaire).

I’ll give Logan Roy of Succession the last word.

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