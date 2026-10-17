David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

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Jane Baker's avatar
Jane Baker
14h

So what's so bad about being middle aged and mediocre anyway? Gruh!

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Untrickled by Michelle Teheux's avatar
Untrickled by Michelle Teheux
12h

It has often occurred to me that modern technology allows us more than ever to fracture ourselves.

How often do we carry on multiple text conversations that are of completely different moods?

While I was tearfully texting an old friend of my grief over the loss of our dog, I was also switching to answering my young grandson’s silly picture with an appropriate light-hearted reply — I didn’t want him to know his Oma was crying. And I answered the roofing guy’s text in a business-like way. He didn’t need to know I was crying, either.

None of the three knew of the simultaneous very different conversations going on. Only one person knew I was sad. If we’d all been at one gathering it would have been a different matter.

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