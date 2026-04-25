David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

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Frank Gullo's avatar
Frank Gullo
4d

From the outside, your craft and focus in building this Substack at least since I've started reading appears ambitious in the best possible way. Even a restless Ulysses casts ambitious shadows.

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Mary Roblyn's avatar
Mary Roblyn
4d

David, thank you for this honest and nuanced post. You’re living proof that you can be both gifted and a mensch. (I hope this is the right word. I’m a Lutheran from the Midwest.) The story about Debbie is a real treat. $14 for bacon? Uff-da.

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