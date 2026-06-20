David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

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Liz Flaherty's avatar
Liz Flaherty
5h

I love stories with real heroes. Thank you for telling it and your dad for being it.

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Jennifer Silva Redmond's avatar
Jennifer Silva Redmond
3h

Happy to get to read it again. The most important days in our lives are quiet symphonies of subtle power shifts.

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