David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

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Librarian of Celaeno's avatar
Librarian of Celaeno
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A few years ago, for the first time in my life, I crossed over into earning six figures. I can now afford a house in my area, pay for the normal run of activities for my daughters, and buy more books when I feel like it. I can remember the days of putting exactly enough gas in my car to get to the bookstore and back with something quite well, so as far as I’m concerned, I’ve made it.

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Claire Laporte's avatar
Claire Laporte
4dEdited

I'm sorry to hear about your father.

Your essay illuminates the fact that some people can go broke on any amount of money, and people with those kinds of spending habits can exceed any amount of income. Here's is my farcical example, in which I'll play such a person for a moment:

The constant drumbeat of putdowns of rich people is completely unfair. The fact is, rich people need things other people don't need. For example, I pay a fortune for my kidnap and ransom insurance. The guy running the corner store doesn't understand how much that costs, or, at least, my butler says he doesn't.

To keep my helicopters in good trim, I have to repaint them monthly. My color consultant suggests new paint schemes each time, but the painters cost a fortune. My butler doesn't like to travel by helicopter, so I have to retain a helicopter butler and send my usual butler by private car to my destination.

It's critical to maintain quality. People don't understand the importance of having solid precious metal accessories as opposed to ones that are merely plated. The bathroom fixtures and door hardware in each and every one of my houses are white gold - gaudy yellowish plating is for tasteless parvenus. Ditto on my helicopters, planes, and yachts.

As far as art goes, I stick to NFTs. How else do I know it's not a forgery?

The same principles apply to fashion. None of the fake stuff for me. I maintain my own mink farm to supply my fur-related needs. When I wear down, it's swans' down; for decorative feathers, I use ostrich.

Of course, the same principles hold true for food. My chefs use exclusively Nepali Yak butter. I have greenhouses near each of my houses (but out of view) to supply the latest in fresh ingredients. For my warm-climate homes, these greenhouses are air-conditioned.

It's true that I do spend a lot on my precious dogs, Lauren, Elon, Leona, and Anant! I maintain a grooming staff at each of my houses and travel with an emergency dog groomer at all times. Nothing is too good for them! Generally I buy Prada dog accessories, which are a good value.

And I do care about value.

Which leads me to the importance of sustainability. I re-wear everything at least once. And when I'm done with any particular item, I have the butler deliver it to the nearest cotillion committee. I'm very committed to helping the less fortunate. It's regrettable that so few people understand the special challenges I face or appreciate my resolve to spread a little sunshine wherever I go.

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