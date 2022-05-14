David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

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Linda Breskin's avatar
Linda Breskin
May 14, 2022

Very moving. Brought to mind Viktor Frankl's classic "Man's Search for Meaning". I would suspect that a person's "myth" may not be singular and may be redefined over time.

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Andrew Roberts's avatar
Andrew Roberts
May 14, 2022

Very profound and touching. "Myth" might need a rebrand though.

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