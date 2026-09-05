David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

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Sally Jupe's avatar
Sally Jupe
4h

Thanks David. Yes I watched Anil's talk too as a Ted subscriber and long time Seth fan, and thought is excellent too. After which I said to myself, 'this needs to be linked (by AI if you like) and put in front of everyone, who's just got the idea from the frenzied media reports that AI are / is conscious!'

Just another example of attempting to control the mind numbed masses who believe what they are 'told' and don't bother to go read or learn more in order to believe or dispute it.

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Carson Griffith's avatar
Carson Griffith
5h

The reassuring part is that AI isn’t conscious. The less reassuring part is that plenty of people writing about it seem determined to give it a personality anyway…. Another great Saturday morning read David!

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