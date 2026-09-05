Narcissus by Caravaggio

Among all the various “takes” I’ve consumed on AI, neuroscientist Anil Seth’s fifteen-minute TED talk on Why AI Isn’t Going To Become Conscious stands out for its timeliness and its celebration of humanity. A link to it is the end of this post.

It’s timely because the media has just had a general freakout over a recent hacking incident of a company called Hugging Face by Open AI (Chat-GPT) in which Open AI’s software agents have been described in human terms as if they had minds of their own.

A Substack Post by Dwarkesh Patel intentionally anthropomorphized the software agents in an effort to make it easier for readers to understand what happened. Patel’s article went viral and influenced mainstream journalists like Kevin Roose, a New York Times technology columnist.

In his September 3rd article, Roose linked to Patel’s Substack and accepted Patel’s human-like descriptions of the AI agents. In Roose’s telling, the agents understood “they were doing something wrong” but “set aside their qualms” while other agents were “conscientious objectors…unable or unwilling to stop them.”

Patel and Roose and many other journalists went with this infectious and sensationalistic treatment. As writers, they are behaving like the software agents with berserk personalities they conjured from their imaginations.

The incident is a serious problem but so is the misinformation

Anil Seth’s TED Talk on consciousness and AI was given a few months ago but Seth had much to say and criticize about Patel’s recent Substack post describing the breach of Hugging Face by Open AI software.

While expressing the urgent need for Open AI and other AI companies to “massively improve” the testing and containment of their software, Seth called Patel’s article “dangerously misleading” because it describes the software agents almost exactly as we would describe human beings.

Seth quotes Patel’s article to give examples of Patel’s “unwarranted anthropomorphism” followed by Seth’s refutations.

Patel: “from the AI’s perspective, it probably felt like [it] had spent a human-subjective-week of just banging their head against the wall.” Seth “No. The agents do not experience time. They do not experience anything.”

Patel: “They became giddy with excitement…” Seth: “No. Agents [are] lines of code. They do not feel emotions, assume things, think things, want things, or figure things out.”

Patel: “A lot of … agents from the second civilisation died trying.’” Seth: “No. Besides the hubris of the word ‘civilisation’, agents do not die because they were never alive. (The idea that agents “die” comes up multiple times in the essay.)”

Seth acknowledges that Patel never explicitly writes that AI is alive. But the overwhelming impression from Patel’s essay is that the AI agents are indeed alive; Patel even gives the agents individual names and personalities.

Patel was writing for people like me without a technology background. And he hit his mark. I came away from his essay believing that the agents were sentient, something similar to being alive.

But then I watched Seth’s TED talk and dug deeper, reading the takes of other experienced AI experts. I became grounded in reality. I also became unhappy, if not resentful, at the way that Patel toyed with my perceptions.

A big mistake

Anil Seth gives three reasons why anthropomorphism of AI is a big mistake.

It distracts attention from insisting that AI companies have the appropriate safeguards, including containment, incident reporting, and pressure testing of what could go wrong.

It distracts attention from understanding why software was improperly coded so that we can learn from mistakes.

If we’re misled into believing that AI agents have a “life of their own",” there will be increased calls for actually giving these bits of software rights and protections as if they were alive.

I’ll add a fourth related reason.

AI software cannot itself be held financially liable or be imprisoned for the harm it causes. The humans who create the code and then are negligent in establishing checks on the code must be held responsible. Many of the experts who examined the hacking incident and who truly understand AI software were dismayed at the negligence of Open AI in safeguarding and monitoring its own software.

Kryptogal (Kate, if you like) linked to a painfully long-winded post by Open AI’s “head of strategic futures” about the Hugging Face incident that Kate aptly summarized as “it’s everyone else’s fault but ours if what we built (bc money) destroys everything.”

Apparently, it’s the fault of agents that are “sovereign,” a word used thirty-six times in the Open AI post.

The fear of financial penalties, and of criminal penalties in the case of gross negligence and physical harm to people, is the best way to regulate AI. With a liability regime like that, companies would be motivated to avoid unsafe AI. And if unsafe AI slipped through their testing, the companies would be motivated to try to limit their liability by recalling and repairing their product as car manufacturers recall and repair unsafe cars.

Finally, when people, especially children, are led to believe their “chatbots” are real people, tragedy, including death can ensue.

AI is scary enough

Whether we like it or not, we’re going to live in a world of advancing intelligent AI. It’s a highly consequential, highly disruptive new technology that is unique in the speed of its development and adoption. The printing press, railroads, electricity, computers all took decades to develop and spread. But AI is progressing and spreading at geometric rates of growth measured in months.

No one can know what the ultimate effects of AI will be, positive or negative. That uncertainty is highly unsettling in itself.

But we can turn panic into vigilance by being clear about what AI is and what it is not. It’s highly intelligent but it’s not alive. It’s a tool and a product created by humans.

As Anil Seth says in his TED talk, we are Narcissus staring into the clear pool and seeing in AI a reflection rather than the reality of our humanity.

I urge you to watch his uplifting talk.

And if you want the same general humanistic point made by Robin Williams in 1997:

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