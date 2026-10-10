David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

David Roberts || Sparks From Culture

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Crazymiddleclassasian's avatar
Crazymiddleclassasian
19h

I enjoyed this. Made me want to read Proust.

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Ellen Barry's avatar
Ellen Barry
19h

Any number of asshats could be the billionaire. I truly believe that in order to amass that much wealth you must be lacking humanity.

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